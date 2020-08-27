Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $45,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in US Ecology in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Ecology stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Research analysts expect that US Ecology Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

