Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 69,775 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,775 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of D. R. Horton worth $37,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

DHI opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

