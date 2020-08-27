Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Declares $0.00 Final Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Macmahon has a 12-month low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of A$0.31 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.38.

In other news, insider Eva Skira sold 175,016 shares of Macmahon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. Also, insider Michael Finnegan sold 8,182,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

