Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells $577,491.38 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,807,432.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumentum alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Wajid Ali sold 4,807 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $425,948.27.

On Thursday, August 13th, Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.33 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 167.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Lumentum to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.