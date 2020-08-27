Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $381.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.57. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $383.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

