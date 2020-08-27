Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:LUB opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Luby’s has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luby’s stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,986 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 8.09% of Luby’s worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

