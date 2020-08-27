Loop Capital Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Uber Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $584,551,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 295,273.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,324,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,968,000 after buying an additional 11,320,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,555,000 after buying an additional 7,323,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

