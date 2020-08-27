Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOMA. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of LOMA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,785. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.
Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
