Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOMA. ValuEngine raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,785. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 3,487.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

