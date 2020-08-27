Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 192.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Loews by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 30.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. 974,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,521. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. TD Securities raised their target price on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

