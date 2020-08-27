Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIVX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tim J. Spengler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 38,746 shares of company stock worth $108,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.