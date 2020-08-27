LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0415

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $56,224.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00117620 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,040,954,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,328,028 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

