LINA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $80,771.00 (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $80,771.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.95 or 0.05539582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.