Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $714.12 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $476,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,959 shares of company stock worth $4,278,033. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

