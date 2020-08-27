LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LGI Homes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

LGIH stock opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $123.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,581,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,942,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,060. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,150,000 after purchasing an additional 131,652 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,261,000 after purchasing an additional 62,704 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

