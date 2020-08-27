LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider Sells 8,525 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,581,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35. LGI Homes Inc has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $123.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.