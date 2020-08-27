Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year High at $282.58

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $282.58 and last traded at $282.58, with a volume of 183885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,603 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $383,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,115,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $4,635,522. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth $1,701,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

