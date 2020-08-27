Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 976.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE LEG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $40.64. 514,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.