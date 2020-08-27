Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $108.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of Leap Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

