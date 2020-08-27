LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by 82.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.76. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $131.71.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $232,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

