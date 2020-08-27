Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

LSCC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 647,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.66.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $113,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

