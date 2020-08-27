Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Lannett updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

LCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

