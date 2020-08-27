Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Lannett (NYSE:LCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lannett will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 263,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,494 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 321,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

