Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Lannett (NYSE:LCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LCI. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Lannett stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lannett by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lannett by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lannett by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

