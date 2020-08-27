Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Lannett updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LCI opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.76. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Get Lannett alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCI. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.