La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Trading Up 11.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 361,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 835,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Specifically, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 615,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,347,329 shares of company stock worth $6,112,392 in the last 90 days. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LJPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,374,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 256,246 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

