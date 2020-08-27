L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.30. 1,647,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.46. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.