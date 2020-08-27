L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L OREAL CO/ADR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Argus raised their price objective on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.54.

About L OREAL CO/ADR

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L OREAL CO/ADR (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L OREAL CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.