L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

LB stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp increased its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

