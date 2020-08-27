L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.
LB stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. State Street Corp increased its position in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
