Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CFO Marc Grasso Sells 10,000 Shares

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KURA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 855,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,836. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KURA. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

