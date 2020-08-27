Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson Sells 29,621 Shares

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,621 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $660,548.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Troy Edward Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,658,876.70.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 88.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 337.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

