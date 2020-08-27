Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $25.16 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

