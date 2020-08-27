Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Major Shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester Sells 37,136 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lyndee Moyes Nester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $9,402.00.

NYSE KNX opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.