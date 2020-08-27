Kleros Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $84.61 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002196 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,560,290 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.