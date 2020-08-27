Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.
Kip McGrath Education Centres has a twelve month low of A$0.65 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of A$1.65 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.30.
About Kip McGrath Education Centres
