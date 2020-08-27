Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

Kip McGrath Education Centres has a twelve month low of A$0.65 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of A$1.65 ($1.18). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81. The company has a market cap of $43.88 million and a PE ratio of 18.30.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also offers tutorial assistance in reading, spelling, comprehension, English, and maths for primary and secondary students; and KipOnline, a real time face-to-face online tutoring service.

