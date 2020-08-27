KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR’s (KGSPY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KGSPY stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

