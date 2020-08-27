King DAG (KDAG) Achieves Market Cap of $11.97 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00130040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.01669785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00199200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00151769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000145 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,001,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

