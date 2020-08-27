KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $427,760.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinBene, KuCoin and ABCC. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $427,760.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $629.95 or 0.05539582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,739,529,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,918,233,656 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, P2PB2B, Livecoin, YoBit, Dcoin, Gate.io, Coinsbit, KuCoin, Exmo, Mercatox, TOKOK, COSS, ABCC, HitBTC, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, BitMart and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

