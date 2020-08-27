Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) PT Lowered to C$1.60

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 226.53% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:KHRN opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Khiron Life Sciences has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a market cap of $67.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

