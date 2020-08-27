Kevin Stanton Sells 29,117 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $351.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $352.29.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.