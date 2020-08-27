KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

