Kenneth Boller Sells 1,400 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $12,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $319.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

