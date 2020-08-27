Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) CEO Purchases $1,055,250.00 in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,262,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 49,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KW. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

