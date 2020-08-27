KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KZMYY. ValuEngine lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.34.

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

