Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Major Shareholder Puretech Health Llc Sells 1,333,333 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

