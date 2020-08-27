Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Trading Down 5.2%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 1,260,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 224,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMDA shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kamada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $495.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kamada by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 53.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Kamada by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

