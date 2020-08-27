JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $286,928.00

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00130040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.01669785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00199200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00151769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000145 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.