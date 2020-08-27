Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £107 ($139.81).

JET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £140 ($182.93) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($150.27) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.96) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

JET stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,730 ($114.07). 30,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,585.40.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

