Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Announces $0.17 Final Dividend

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$12.22. Jumbo Interactive has a 1-year low of A$6.99 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of A$27.92 ($19.94). The firm has a market cap of $772.81 million and a P/E ratio of 27.70.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

