Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) Announces $0.17 Final Dividend

Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$12.22. Jumbo Interactive has a 1-year low of A$6.99 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of A$27.92 ($19.94). The firm has a market cap of $772.81 million and a P/E ratio of 27.70.
Jumbo Interactive Company Profile
