JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OTCMKTS:PROSY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

Shares of PROSY opened at $20.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.