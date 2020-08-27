Joseph W. Logan Sells 72,299 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $221.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

